Letter: Dump Zuma immediately

ONE wonders how, if there weren’t a pending municipal election, high-profile political figures like Cyril Ramaphosa, Kgalema Motlanthe and Pravin Gordhan would have handled the disaster in the ANC called President Jacob Zuma.

Would they have forced him to relinquish a post that from the beginning didn’t fit his profile?

There has been proof enough during his tenure that he is totally unfit to lead the country. Put another way, what more must he do, or be accused of, before he is fired?

Surely his colleagues with intelligence (fortunately there are some good people in the ANC ranks) have realised the stark reality staring them in the face — that their president is leading this country to the junkyard, and if he isn’t stopped in his tracks the ANC will lose all credibility as a party for the people.

Waiting for the election before getting shot of Zuma might prove the wrong tactic. Already signs indicate the populace at large are gatvol of the president and his buddies, and could show their displeasure at the ballot box.

Come on, Cyril and company, do the deed now. This step could very well get the ANC back on track. And law-abiding South Africans (the majority) will kiss your feet.

Cliff Buchler

George