STEPHEN CRANSTON: Beware the ESG hype
14 October 2021 - 05:00
Right now, many companies and fund managers see a rich seam of PR opportunities in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space.
It is always nice to think that your investments aren’t just helping you build up a decent pension but also helping to save the planet. And for CEOs it seems to show that conscious capitalism works...
