Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Can two make a mighty one? In the investment team, Sanlam will be the dominant partner, but it will want to keep some of Absa's skilled investment professionals

It was one of the worst-kept secrets. But it has now been confirmed that Sanlam and Absa will be combining their asset management operations.

No money will change hands, and Absa will own up to 17.5% of the combined operation, which will have more than R1-trillion under management, making it second only to the Public Investment Corp as a manager of domestic assets...