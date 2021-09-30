Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investec earning its stripes Investec was, and still is, refreshingly entrepreneurial B L Premium

There was a long discussion before Investec decided to adopt the zebra as its logo. The group MD, Bernard Kantor, argued that as a herbivore, the zebra was prey, while Investec should be a predator.

He had visions of a zebra on the spit being served up at a Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) bosberaad...