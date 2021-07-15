Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Banking on behaviour Investors in SA are more preoccupied with comparative returns than they are with whether returns meet their financial goals BL PREMIUM

Malcolm Gladwell and Nassim Nicholas Taleb have made behavioural finance a popular nonfiction genre and been a boon to booksellers. July is national savings month, so I am being inundated with pulp studies from less erudite authors. But I was interested to see Oxford Risk’s study in co-operation with Nedbank.

Nedbank, recognising the complexity of behavioural finance, has appointed Amy Jansen to spearhead its initiatives on a full-time basis. A good decision by Nic Andrew, head of Nedgroup Investments...