STEPHEN CRANSTON: Will these two marry?
24 June 2021 - 05:00
Slowly but surely, Alexander Forbes is moving back into the Sanlam fold. It’s unsurprising, as for decades the life office controlled Forbes, SA’s leading pension consultant, through Federale Volksbeleggings.
Sanlam would now have to concede that its own employee benefits consulting firm, Simeka, is somewhat second-division in comparison, while Sanlam Corporate as a whole is considered a less exciting place to work, even with the lure of a Western Cape base...
