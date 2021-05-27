STEPHEN CRANSTON: Don’t raid the pensions
27 May 2021 - 05:00
I have always believed that pension funds are designed for one purpose only: to ensure that members have a comfortable retirement. They are not there to fund government projects — the appropriate vehicle for that would be a sovereign wealth fund. Nor should they be piggy banks or ATMs for members.
Few countries allow members to withdraw their full accumulated pension capital when they change jobs, but in SA, 90% of people do so, which is the main reason that so little capital is preserved. It means that more than half of fund members have accumulated less than R50,000 in their pension pots...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now