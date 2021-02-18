STEPHEN CRANSTON: No guillotine this time
The state should prevent citizens from squandering their retirement savings
18 February 2021 - 05:00
The state sometimes has the duty to stop citizens from making bad decisions. It forces them to drive with their seat belts on — and it should also prevent them from squandering their retirement savings.
Such a restriction is a common thread in the UK and Australian retirement system as well as in the US’s 401(k) defined contribution plans...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now