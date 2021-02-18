Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: No guillotine this time The state should prevent citizens from squandering their retirement savings BL PREMIUM

The state sometimes has the duty to stop citizens from making bad decisions. It forces them to drive with their seat belts on — and it should also prevent them from squandering their retirement savings.

Such a restriction is a common thread in the UK and Australian retirement system as well as in the US’s 401(k) defined contribution plans...