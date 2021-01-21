Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Value, or a value trap? Banks provide poor value for money to clients relative to global peers BL PREMIUM

It wasn’t so long ago that career analysts were unknown in fund management circles. There was pressure on every investment professional to become a portfolio manager, or they would deem their careers unsuccessful.

Quite different from stockbrokers, for example, where the research department got the lion’s share of the bonus pool and the limelight...