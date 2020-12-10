Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Alexander Forbes finds its place BL PREMIUM

Alexander Forbes has never been far from controversy. Its current business model is still based on its retirement consultants — in current jargon — "nudging" their clients towards the company’s in-house multimanager, then called Investment Solutions, whether or not there were more suitable investment products elsewhere. Then it was caught in a scandal where it paid itself part of the interest earned by pension funds on their bank accounts.

And then it appointed An drew Darfoor CEO. In spite of his flamboyance, perceptions about Forbes barely changed...