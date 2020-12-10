STEPHEN CRANSTON: Alexander Forbes finds its place
10 December 2020 - 05:00
Alexander Forbes has never been far from controversy. Its current business model is still based on its retirement consultants — in current jargon — "nudging" their clients towards the company’s in-house multimanager, then called Investment Solutions, whether or not there were more suitable investment products elsewhere. Then it was caught in a scandal where it paid itself part of the interest earned by pension funds on their bank accounts.
And then it appointed An drew Darfoor CEO. In spite of his flamboyance, perceptions about Forbes barely changed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now