Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Retirement day blues More and more people are affected by and concerned about poor investment returns

Retirement as we know it probably won’t exist in 40 years. Most workers won’t be permanently employed but will work on short-term contracts.

There may still be tax incentives to save for retirement. But who will do so if there is no longer a personnel department making regular deductions on your behalf?