STEPHEN CRANSTON: Retirement day blues
More and more people are affected by and concerned about poor investment returns
12 November 2020 - 05:00
Retirement as we know it probably won’t exist in 40 years. Most workers won’t be permanently employed but will work on short-term contracts.
There may still be tax incentives to save for retirement. But who will do so if there is no longer a personnel department making regular deductions on your behalf?
