Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Who’s up for some private equity? Most start-ups in SA are backed by existing corporates, not private equity funds BL PREMIUM

There are some businesses that can’t be pigeonholed into categories such as financial adviser or, to use the dreadful phrases, "family office" or "wealth manager".

MitonOptimal is part adviser, part asset manager and part halfway house for some of the bolder thinkers in the industry such as Andy Pfaff and James Downie. So I wasn’t too surprised to see the firm tackle an area that scares away most bog-standard advisers: private equity (PE).