STEPHEN CRANSTON: An unclear black picture
The good news this year is that the amount of assets managed by black-owned firms has increased
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Every year you can see that Fatima Vawda and her team at 27four put more effort into their "BEE.conomics" report. Nothing comes close to that as an assessment of the state of black-owned fund managers.
The good news this year is that the amount of assets managed by black-owned firms has increased. The market share of the total savings pool has grown from about 6% to 8.8%, or R668bn.
