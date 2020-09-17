STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hillie Meyer’s Covid reset
Meyer has focused on what he calls a reset and grow strategy
17 September 2020 - 05:00
They say America loves a comeback. If that’s true they would love Hillie Meyer. He came back to Momentum Metropolitan after a 12-year sabbatical, during which he dabbled in private equity.
His first stint as head of what was then Momentum lasted for nine years to 2005. He built up the business by offering what many considered to be the best service to brokers, and pushed Momentum into the big four life offices, buying Southern Life and Sage.
