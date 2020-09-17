Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hillie Meyer’s Covid reset Meyer has focused on what he calls a reset and grow strategy BL PREMIUM

They say America loves a comeback. If that’s true they would love Hillie Meyer. He came back to Momentum Metropolitan after a 12-year sabbatical, during which he dabbled in private equity.

His first stint as head of what was then Momentum lasted for nine years to 2005. He built up the business by offering what many considered to be the best service to brokers, and pushed Momentum into the big four life offices, buying Southern Life and Sage.