Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: A fund for millennials The Goldman Sachs Global Millennials Equity Portfolio might sound like another rehash of the endless fourth industrial revolution and Big Tech funds you keep hearing about, but it is much wider than that BL PREMIUM

The Meet the Managers conference is a highlight of my calendar. Over three days, each investment manager is given a tight 25 minutes to convince clients and advisers to buy their funds. It was quite a logistical exercise for Kevin Hinton and the Collaborative Exchange team this year, as virtual presentations replaced the live ones held in other years.

This year, the outstanding presentation was for the Goldman Sachs Global Millennials Equity Portfolio. It might sound like another rehash of the endless fourth industrial revolution and Big Tech funds you keep hearing about, but it is much wider than that.