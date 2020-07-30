Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Old Mutual’s crystal ball Why invest in legacy equities and bonds, or something as old hat as the fourth industrial revolution, when Old Mutual will soon bring you an exchange traded fund that will access space exploration? BL PREMIUM

It seems that Hywel George, Old Mutual’s director of investments, has looked well into the future, with all his Welsh eloquence, for the Old Mutual Investment Insights. After all, the event — this time it took the form of a webinar — aims to provide a long-term perspective on the markets.

Why invest in legacy equities and bonds, or something as old hat as the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), when Old Mutual will soon bring you an exchange traded fund (ETF) that will access space exploration?