STEPHEN CRANSTON: Policing the banks
In the hundred years that the Reserve Bank has regulated SA banks, there has never been market conduct regulation
16 July 2020 - 05:00
Insurance companies and investment houses were subject to a barrage of controls from the old Financial Services Board (FSB). It could take months, or sometimes years, for example, to register a fund based overseas for sale in SA.
Yet in the hundred years that the Reserve Bank has regulated SA banks, there has never been market conduct regulation. The Bank considered its mandate to be just one thing: to ensure that banks had enough capital to stay in business when troubled times hit.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now