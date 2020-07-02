Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Reviving African Bank African Bank is a brand many would love to own. For many of its clients it is still the bank started by Sam Motsuenyane and other entrepreneurs in 1964 BL PREMIUM

African Bank is a brand many would love to own. For many of its clients it is still the bank started by Sam Motsuenyane and other entrepreneurs in 1964, decades before the Financial Sector Charter.

Most have now forgotten the wheeler-dealer days of African Bank under Leon Kirkinis, when it drove SA’s best-run furniture chain, Ellerines, into the ground. The bank was placed under curatorship in 2014.