STEPHEN CRANSTON: Reviving African Bank
African Bank is a brand many would love to own. For many of its clients it is still the bank started by Sam Motsuenyane and other entrepreneurs in 1964
02 July 2020 - 05:00
African Bank is a brand many would love to own. For many of its clients it is still the bank started by Sam Motsuenyane and other entrepreneurs in 1964, decades before the Financial Sector Charter.
Most have now forgotten the wheeler-dealer days of African Bank under Leon Kirkinis, when it drove SA’s best-run furniture chain, Ellerines, into the ground. The bank was placed under curatorship in 2014.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now