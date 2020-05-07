STEPHEN CRANSTON: Emerging markets in the time of Covid
Drivers of emerging-market growth will continue to be the usual suspects — urbanisation and the development of infrastructure
07 May 2020 - 05:00
Many of us miss Mark Mobius, the former head of Templeton Emerging Markets. He taught us that the emerging world was full of opportunities as well as risk, with the trump card of a young, growing population.
Since Mobius hung up his trademark white suit two years ago, his successor, Manraj Sekhon, has adopted a more low-key style. But I am glad to see him peer over the parapet in a podcast which sets the scene for emerging markets in the coronavirus crisis.
