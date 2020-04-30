STEPHEN CRANSTON: The law is an ass

This would not be in the public interest and may encourage a monopoly by the Discovery group in offerings in the insurance sector, to the detriment of Vitality members and the public.

Discovery has been a major innovator in various business sectors, including the insurance sector, and its record over the past quarter of a century compares favourably against Liberty’s steady decline.

It’s even more favourable against the huge value destruction at Old Mutual.

But Keightley says innovation itself is not a basis for placing unreasonable constraints on what competitors may do with these innovations.

It would be harder for an insurer in the UK to imitate Discovery as the Vitality programme is not a separate company, but a product embedded into the health and life insurer (also both called Vitality).

Share and share alike

In SA, the activities conducted by Vitality may not be performed directly by Discovery Life or Discovery Health because they would fall foul of inducement rules in the Long-Term Insurance Act and medical aid legislation.

Still, Discovery should be only too glad that competitors consider it the gold standard when it comes to providing reliable information on a client’s health and fitness.

Now that it doesn’t have a choice, it must make sharing information a cornerstone of its shared value approach.

It should be like a personal S&P or Moody’s rating except that it deals with physical, not financial, health.

The case is a morale booster for Liberty, which is competently managed by the two Davids, Munro and Jewell.

And it could mark a turning point for Discovery, though the group is a rare example of a company where everybody hopes the CEO, Adrian Gore, will still agree to stay on after he completes 30 years in the job in 2022.

That’s quite different from Donald Gordon at Liberty, who was considered an obstacle to progress in his final years. After all, it was his refusal to move into medical aid that prompted Gore’s departure from Liberty in 1992.

But at least Gordon avoided the catastrophic losses suffered in medical aid by Sanlam and Old Mutual.

Maybe Gore should consider packing it in before there is an unfavourable final chapter.