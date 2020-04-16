STEPHEN CRANSTON: Don’t follow the herd
Inappropriate risk-seeking behaviour often drives bad outcomes and nasty surprises
16 April 2020 - 05:00
Until the coronavirus crisis there seemed to be a relentless move into passive funds. And there is no doubt that the low cost of these funds makes a huge difference to the amount of capital accumulated for retirement.
But there is nowhere to hide when markets come down, like the US Dow Jones industrial index, which shed 23.2% in the first quarter of 2020.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now