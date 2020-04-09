STEPHEN CRANSTON: Insurers’ time to shine
Life offices are going back to their roots as providers of protection, especially as Covid-19 is, sadly, bound to increase their mortality claims
09 April 2020 - 05:00
Unit trusts are undoubtedly the noisy, extrovert sibling when it comes to financial services. Every change in daily pricing of funds is potentially newsworthy: who picked the winners?
But it is hard to write about life insurance every day.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now