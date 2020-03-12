Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hendrik du Toit sets out his stall The new Ninety One business is certainly making the most of its break from Investec and its ubiquitous zebra BL PREMIUM

The new Ninety One business is certainly making the most of its break from Investec and its ubiquitous zebra.

It has ditched black and white advertising and has no fewer than 11 official colours, all with (perhaps contrived) SA names such as galjoen grey and perlemoen pink.