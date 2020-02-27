Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investec still has a foot in the business The average UK client has about R8m in assets with Investec, but this isn’t usually unencumbered BL PREMIUM

Investec might be about to unbundle its asset management unit, but it still has a foot in the business. About 15% of the earnings of the "new" Investec will derive from its Wealth & Investment arm, which will provide a useful source of recurring noninterest revenue.

When it comes to valuing the group, Wealth & Investment probably accounts for 30% of the business on a sum-of-the-parts basis. But it is culturally quite different from Investec Asset Management, soon to be renamed Ninety One.