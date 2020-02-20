STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment’s dark horse
The old Russell Marriott & Boyd Trust property investors were always some of the most highly regarded experts on commercial property
20 February 2020 - 05:00
The old Russell Marriott & Boyd Trust (RMBT) property investors were always some of the most highly regarded experts on commercial property. At the height of the property syndication craze in the mid-1990s, the RMBT properties were considered the bluest of blue chips.
But by the time Old Mutual bought the business in 2006 it was in decline, and its directors were spending too much time nursing their gin and tonics at the Durban Club.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now