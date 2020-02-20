Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Investment’s dark horse The old Russell Marriott & Boyd Trust property investors were always some of the most highly regarded experts on commercial property BL PREMIUM

The old Russell Marriott & Boyd Trust (RMBT) property investors were always some of the most highly regarded experts on commercial property. At the height of the property syndication craze in the mid-1990s, the RMBT properties were considered the bluest of blue chips.

But by the time Old Mutual bought the business in 2006 it was in decline, and its directors were spending too much time nursing their gin and tonics at the Durban Club.