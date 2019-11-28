Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Curb your enthusiasm Schroders believes that only emerging markets will show higher returns in the next decade than in the previous one BL PREMIUM

Charles Prideaux, the global head of investments at Schroders, is an unlikely prophet of doom. His day job is to find new ways to delight clients, so he has a strong sense of service. But it doesn’t make him a people pleaser; it is also part of his job to manage expectations. Prideaux always gives the keynote presentation at the annual Schroders media conference on "inescapable truths".

The overriding commercial message is that it is not an environment in which you can rely on economic tailwinds, allowing you to cruise along in an index fund. Instead you need an active manager to manage the crosswinds and headwinds. No prizes for guessing the fund manager he would recommend.