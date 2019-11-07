STEPHEN CRANSTON: All eyes on Kagiso Asset Management
Kagiso Asset Management must surely now be the go-to BEE asset manager for equity and balanced portfolios
Many fund managers turn their noses up when we look at the track record of their funds. But full transparency on investment returns is critical.
Looking at the Morningstar numbers for the year to date, after five rather ropey years, their clients should mostly get real returns — though the difference between some active managers is striking.
