Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Black-controlled private equity’s moment The 15 black-controlled private equity houses manage R15.2bn. This might look tiny against the R564bn in public markets, but it is a 9% share of the private equity universe BL PREMIUM

A highlight of the 27four BEE.conomics survey was the introduction of a separate private markets report. The 15 black-controlled private equity houses manage R15.2bn. This might look tiny against the R564bn in public markets, but it is a 9% share of the private equity universe.

There are a few large players, the biggest of which is Convergence Partners, the IT and telecoms specialist chaired by former communications director-general Andile Ngcaba, with a portfolio of R3.8bn.