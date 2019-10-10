STEPHEN CRANSTON: Black-controlled private equity’s moment
The 15 black-controlled private equity houses manage R15.2bn. This might look tiny against the R564bn in public markets, but it is a 9% share of the private equity universe
10 October 2019 - 05:00
A highlight of the 27four BEE.conomics survey was the introduction of a separate private markets report. The 15 black-controlled private equity houses manage R15.2bn. This might look tiny against the R564bn in public markets, but it is a 9% share of the private equity universe.
There are a few large players, the biggest of which is Convergence Partners, the IT and telecoms specialist chaired by former communications director-general Andile Ngcaba, with a portfolio of R3.8bn.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.