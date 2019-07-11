STEPHEN CRANSTON: Finance’s twin guardians
When it comes to the age-old question of who guards the guards, in the Prudential Authority’s case it is nobody
11 July 2019 - 05:00
It is inevitable, in the Twin Peaks regulatory structure, that one arm — the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) — is the busier and noisier of the two outfits. It regulates market conduct, which can be an emotional issue, particularly where misselling is concerned. The other regulator, the Prudential Authority (PA), is far more low profile: it is concerned with the financial soundness of banks and insurers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.