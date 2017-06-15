Spaghetti ignorance
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Millennials and their money
Among the millennials surveyed, 42% did not know what they were paying their service providers in fees on retirement savings and a further 51% believed they were paying less than 1%. This is very naive
15 June 2017 - 12:11
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.