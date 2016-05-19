Investor’s Notebook: Louis Shill, founder of the SA unit trust industry

IF YOU think of Witbank, it’s possible that former Miss World Anneline Kriel will come to mind. But the most distinguished person to come out of that town has to be Louis Shill, the founder of the SA unit trust industry. Shill, who has died at the age of 85, was an old-style boss — always called “Mr Shill” even by his immediate subordinates. The group he started, Sage, took its name from the first unit trust in SA, the SA Growth Equity fund. The fund was co-founded by Shill and his then boss, Donald Gordon of Liberty. They had been to the US to see the growth in mutual funds in the 1960s, which was turning the US into a shareholding democracy. Small investors could save modest amounts in an easily accessible, diversified listed fund.

The Sage Fund opened for business in June 1965. It was certainly well diversified, with 64 shares, and by today’s standards, a high initial charge of 5%. Gordon and Shill, as two strong personalities, would never have been able to work together long term, just like two bull elephants in the pen. They had a similar style, if not quite autocratic then at least dominating their companies. But Shill never enjoyed the limelight, unlike The Donald, who loved the attention of admirers.

Domestically, Shill built Sage into a nice balance of insurance and investment, as well as a property company: the group helped revive the property trust industry. It was innovative in the unit trust field, introducing the first financial services fund, the first credible resources fund and even Sage Internet, the first of its kind anywhere. In the 1970s Sage started SA’s first financial planning business, FDS.

Sage was the first life office to recognise that the company was not necessarily the right environment for a strong asset management house and in 1994 it outsourced the bulk of its assets to a fledgling asset manager in the Cape called Coronation. The five-year relationship did not always coincide with Coronation’s best performance, but it nonetheless helped attract interest in the funds.

The most dramatic moment of Shill’s career must have been when he took part in the formation of Absa. In 1991 he had a 15% holding in Allied, a demutualised building society, and in effect was the kingmaker who had to decide whether Allied would join the new Absa, along with Volkskas and United, or whether it would be sold to First National Bank. Remember, this was a time when FNB was almost as grey as Absa, with none of the technicolour characters to come such as Laurie Dippenaar and Michael Jordaan.

Shill got a place at the top table at Absa with the formation of the Universa consortium, giving him shared control of Absa with Remgro and the mines pension funds. He was seen as such a Mr Fix-It that FW de Klerk appointed him minister of housing & public works in the closing months of his administration, making him only the second Jewish cabinet minister in SA history.

But Shill’s downfall was his purchase of Fidelity Standard Life in the US in 1997. As Old Mutual was to find out five years later, US life assurers consume capital. And Shill made the mistake of concealing the extent of losses from investors.

By the time Shill left as chairman in 2003, at the age of 72, the firm was in a precarious position, the share price at just a fraction of its peak. It was sold to Momentum in 2005 and, sadly, the brand name did not last much longer. But the Sage agents now form the backbone of the Momentum agency force. Sadly, most people now associate Sage with the enterprise software company.

Whatever that is — something to do with Star Trek suits, I always thought.