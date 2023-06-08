Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
Police inaction during the July 2021 looting and arson in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng shocked South Africa. But their hands-off approach is a more widespread problem, particularly during violent strikes.
Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment in what could be a landmark case: a claim by Umbhaba Estates, a large fruit and nut producer in Mpumalanga, against the police for inaction during a July 2007 strike that was violent from its inception...
CARMEL RICKARD: Bitter fruit of police inertia
The state will be saddled with a damages bill for the police’s ‘deplorable’ inaction during a violent strike in Mpumalanga in 2007
Police inaction during the July 2021 looting and arson in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng shocked South Africa. But their hands-off approach is a more widespread problem, particularly during violent strikes.
Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment in what could be a landmark case: a claim by Umbhaba Estates, a large fruit and nut producer in Mpumalanga, against the police for inaction during a July 2007 strike that was violent from its inception...
