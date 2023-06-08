Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Bitter fruit of police inertia

The state will be saddled with a damages bill for the police’s ‘deplorable’ inaction during a violent strike in Mpumalanga in 2007

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

Police inaction during the July 2021 looting and arson in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng shocked South Africa. But their hands-off approach is a more widespread problem, particularly during violent strikes.

Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down judgment in what could be a landmark case: a claim by Umbhaba Estates, a large fruit and nut producer in Mpumalanga, against the police for inaction during a July 2007 strike that was violent from its inception...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.