The FM talks to MJ Davis, CEO of FNB Retail Loans
It’ll take a miracle to keep Steinhoff alive — but the real interest is in what happens to former CEO Markus Jooste, who caused the mess in the first place
Rwandan genocide accused arrested after evading capture for 22 years
Company CEO Serame Taukobong is adamant that the ailing mobile operator is not up for grabs in its entirety. But it may look to boost its sustainability by holding on to the best parts, bringing in ...
The current affairs commentator and author discusses science, technology and material gains from space, and space as a geopolitical battleground
In early 2018, Tshepang Moumakwe was unlawfully arrested by police in the North West and held for four days in the Mahikeng police cells. Subsequent to his release he sued the police, claiming R600,000 in damages.
Now, it’s common for initial amounts in damages and defamation claims to be way over the top. And perhaps in that respect the parties didn’t take the figures too seriously. But what came next was almost unbelievable. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: The apology that went too far
The high court has refused to sign off on a R450,000 damages settlement related to an unlawful arrest in 2018, finding R80,000 to be more appropriate
In early 2018, Tshepang Moumakwe was unlawfully arrested by police in the North West and held for four days in the Mahikeng police cells. Subsequent to his release he sued the police, claiming R600,000 in damages.
Now, it’s common for initial amounts in damages and defamation claims to be way over the top. And perhaps in that respect the parties didn’t take the figures too seriously. But what came next was almost unbelievable. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.