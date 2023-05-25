Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
Nine companies that handed over their VAT dues to an accounting firm for payment to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) were recently left in the lurch when the money disappeared. Worse, the man who headed the accounting firm died, leaving his affairs in a mess.
Surely few things can be more alarming for taxpayers who’ve made careful provision to keep themselves on the right side of Sars than suddenly to find themselves in this position, with everything still owing and all their money gone. So Sydwell Trading and eight other companies in the same boat went to court with a claim against Sean Pillay’s estate. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: Death, taxes and a late accountant
Nine companies have won a claim against a deceased estate to claw back tax dues that weren’t paid over to Sars
Nine companies that handed over their VAT dues to an accounting firm for payment to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) were recently left in the lurch when the money disappeared. Worse, the man who headed the accounting firm died, leaving his affairs in a mess.
Surely few things can be more alarming for taxpayers who’ve made careful provision to keep themselves on the right side of Sars than suddenly to find themselves in this position, with everything still owing and all their money gone. So Sydwell Trading and eight other companies in the same boat went to court with a claim against Sean Pillay’s estate. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.