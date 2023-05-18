Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: No linkage to shrinkage

12 workers fired over excessive stock losses at Cashbuild store get their jobs back nearly seven years later

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

A group of Cashbuild employees who were sacked after excessive “shrinkage” at the Klerksdorp store were let down by management and the legal system.  

The 12 workers were dismissed because management was unable to stem serious theft at the store. During January 2016, a stocktake showed losses equivalent to 0.47% of sales, above Cashbuild’s “acceptable shrinkage level” of 0.4%. ..

