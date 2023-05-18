AngloGold Ashanti’s move to the New York stock exchange makes a lot of sense — but it’s also cause for deep introspection in South Africa
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
Last week, the rand tumbled to a record low of R19.52/$ thanks to yet another needless own goal. This, and the prospect of yet more fallout from SA’s Russian romance, have raised the odds of the rand ...
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
A group of Cashbuild employees who were sacked after excessive “shrinkage” at the Klerksdorp store were let down by management and the legal system.
The 12 workers were dismissed because management was unable to stem serious theft at the store. During January 2016, a stocktake showed losses equivalent to 0.47% of sales, above Cashbuild’s “acceptable shrinkage level” of 0.4%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: No linkage to shrinkage
12 workers fired over excessive stock losses at Cashbuild store get their jobs back nearly seven years later
A group of Cashbuild employees who were sacked after excessive “shrinkage” at the Klerksdorp store were let down by management and the legal system.
The 12 workers were dismissed because management was unable to stem serious theft at the store. During January 2016, a stocktake showed losses equivalent to 0.47% of sales, above Cashbuild’s “acceptable shrinkage level” of 0.4%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.