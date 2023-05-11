Two new joint ventures under its belt and a record gold price mean the miner is flying high again, after a wretched 2022
Medical schemes, including Discovery, are desperate to launch low-cost medical aid products. But the regulator is, bizarrely, fighting these plans in court
Gunfight at the OK Bazaars turns out to have been just a Wild Bunch
The post-pandemic challenge for employers is no longer to get people back into the office, but to persuade them to stay
New digital platform aims to help trace lost and stolen timepieces and jewellery
Like Roman emperors, perhaps, judicial officers are generally expected not to “descend into the arena”. They should stay coolly above the fray as they consider the arguments presented to them.
But sometimes that rule is broken — with dire consequences — as a recent decision from the Kimberley high court shows. In that matter, Lawrence Lever, the judge hearing an urgent bail appeal, discovered that the magistrate presiding in the bail hearing had so far overstepped the mark that he had appeared biased and should have recused himself...
CARMEL RICKARD: Magistrate loses his cool
The bail hearing of an alleged child rapist will have to be heard anew after the presiding magistrate was found to have shown signs of bias
