RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Years later, a chance for justice

Eleven years after a South African security contractor’s death in Iraq, a UK court has granted his widow permission to proceed with a damages claim against the companies involved

04 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/MANOPPHIMSIT
Back in 2012, a tragic accident in Iraq’s North Ramallah oilfield left a South African security contractor, George Tyers, dead. 

His contract was with international security company Aegis, which was in turn contracted by Cameron International (CI) to provide security services in Iraq — in particular to the construction and operation of a life support camp for Gulf Catering Company Services. 

On May 29 2012, he took an early-morning jog around the perimeter of CI’s camp, which was still under construction. A security guard saw him enter the inner perimeter of the camp through a sliding gate, then push it closed. But there was nothing securing the 3t gate; it fell on him, causing fatal injuries. 

His widow, Juanita Tyers, has received a $200,000 payout from an insurance policy taken out by Aegis, but is trying to secure compensation via a damages claim in court for herself and the couple’s daughter, who was three at the time of her father’s death. 

George Tyers’s contract is governed by the laws of England and stipulates that the courts of that country have exclusive jurisdiction over any claim or dispute. That means his widow should have issued her claim against the three companies within three years. But by the time she did so, in 2019, it was far outside the prescribed period. 

Though the defendants disputed Juanita Tyers’s claim because it was brought late, there was no dispute that the daughter’s claim was still valid and could be heard. This is because she is still a minor, and in cases involving children the limitation period is suspended, only starting to run when the child turns 18. 

In a two-day hearing during February, high court judge Martin Spencer specifically canvassed the background reasons for the lateness of the legal action and whether a fair trial would still be possible. All the parties agreed that it was lodged so late that the claim would only be heard if Spencer were to give special permission on the grounds that it seemed “equitable” to him to do so. 

Though the defendants disputed Juanita Tyers’s claim because it was brought late, there was no dispute that the daughter’s claim was still valid and could be heard

Given the go-ahead

During the hearing, Spencer heard argument about key events after the accident that might have accounted for some delay. 

For example, immediately afterwards, a local Iraqi court began to deal with the matter, requiring extensive paperwork before releasing the body for repatriation to South Africa. 

The judge also saw a 2020 e-mail, sent by an Aegis team leader, that could be key material in any future damages trial. It emerged that CI had decided to occupy the camp site even though it was still under construction. Two health and safety managers were provided, the e-mail said — but both were soon removed because they “raised flags” and thus delayed the construction. This left no health and safety manager on site, though Aegis staff did conduct daily health and safety briefs.

There was also a full report by Aegis, completed soon after the 2012 incident, that concluded none of its own staff was at fault. It added: “The lack of health and safety measures of any sort is the reason that this tragic incident was not avoided.”

In Iraq there was an official investigation, leading to a police report as well as court proceedings, and Juanita Tyers’s sole link to those developments was London-based Aegis staffer Jo Anthoine. She believed the Iraqi report would identify who was responsible so she could act against them.   

Eventually, after the Iraqi judge’s ruling early in 2016, Anthoine made clear to Juanita Tyers that no more could be done in that country, and it was only at this point that she approached English lawyers for help.  

Spencer concluded that there was little if any dispute as to the circumstances of the accident and that the detailed 2012 Aegis investigation had included witness statements, thus preserving evidence that a court might need. 

On the other hand, some of the witnesses the parties might have wanted to call for confirmation or additional questioning had disappeared or become unavailable, and the memories of those who could be called would have faded.  But there would have been similar problems with witnesses in this case, he said, even if the claim had been brought within the time limit. 

True, certain documents were destroyed by flood damage to the defendants’ container where they were kept, but the defendants knew that legal action was possible and ought to have taken better care. 

Spencer’s final decision was that while the delay was “highly unfortunate”, he had been persuaded that there could still be a fair trial and that the claim could therefore go ahead. 

