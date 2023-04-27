This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

CARMEL RICKARD: Inheritance? No thanks

The high court has dismissed an insolvent’s attempt to avoid paying debt by repudiating a bequest in his mother’s will

27 April 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard
It’s not often you hear of someone turning down a substantial inheritance. But that’s exactly what happened in a case decided by the high court last week. The motivation of insolvent Nicholas Valasis? To avoid paying a debt.

In the early 2010s, Valasis and a “Mr Ahmed” had agreed that Valasis would construct certain buildings for Ahmed. But after complaining of “material defects” in the buildings, Ahmed called off the agreement and the dispute went to arbitration.

In November 2013, the arbitrator said he was ready to hand down his award but would not do so until his R228,000 fee, which Valasis and Ahmed had agreed to share, was paid in full.

In the meantime, Valasis’s mother died and her will included bequests to Valasis and his sister.

Now, if someone nominates you in their will to receive a bequest, you have a choice whether to accept (adiate) or reject (repudiate) it. At first, Valasis seemed to accept the bequest: his  attorney wrote to the arbitrator saying his client would be able to pay his half of the fee as he stood to inherit more than that from his mother’s estate. Satisfied, the arbitrator delivered his award, ordering Valasis to pay more than R1.5m to Ahmed by the end of 2013. Some months later this was made an order of court.

At this stage, Valasis signed a formal document in which he purported to repudiate the bequest from his mother, saying it should devolve on his three children instead. Not long afterwards, Ahmed, who had still not been paid, applied for Valasis to be declared insolvent and, a few months later, a final order to that effect was granted by the court.

Within months of the insolvency order, Valasis and his sister, as executors of their mother’s estate, formally recorded that Valasis had renounced his bequest and stipulated to whom these assets should be awarded instead.

But the master of the high court (who oversees the finalising of estates) refused to accept this, saying that renunciation “cannot have a condition” — a reference to the executors’ stipulation that the bequest go to Valasis’s children.

Valasis tried again, now simply stating that he renounced the bequests from his mother. This time, the trustees of his insolvent estate claimed his renunciation of the bequests was fraudulent and took the matter to court.

Their position was that Valasis had in effect accepted his inheritance when his attorney wrote to the arbitrator assuring him that Valasis was an heir in the deceased estate of his mother and that the arbitrator would be paid from the estate. That letter amounted to accepting his inheritance, said the trustees, and his inheritance thus fell into his insolvent estate.

It was only after Valasis realised his inheritance would form part of his insolvent estate that he changed his mind and decided to renounce it

An irrevocable decision

The acting judge hearing the dispute, Charlotte Oosthuizen-Senekal, noted that in terms of the law, an election to adiate or repudiate a bequest is “irrevocable”.

One implication of renunciation is that a debtor heading for insolvency could prevent creditors from claiming that inheritance merely by repudiating it, she said. But where the debtor accepts a bequest, it forms part of the insolvent estate.

The key question for the court was whether the initial correspondence, in which Valasis assured the arbitrator he would be paid once his mother’s estate was wound up, amounted to acceptance of that bequest. On this, the judge found that Valasis had indeed accepted his inheritance.

All the facts pointed to this conclusion. It was only after Valasis realised his inheritance would form part of his insolvent estate that he changed his mind and decided to renounce it, something he couldn’t do.

The court held that Valasis’s renunciation of his inheritance was invalid and that the inheritance had become an asset in his insolvent estate.

