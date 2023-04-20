The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
A circular put out by the director-general of the department of labour in 2003 has twice been found unlawful by the high court. Yet officials are still using it to deny proper compensation to staff found to be unemployable because of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Now, for the third time, the high court has rejected the circular and its punitive provisions in relation to PTSD. It seems long past time to ask why the discredited document is still being used — in this case to disadvantage a warrant officer with 25 years of police service...
CARMEL RICKARD: Labour department loses PTSD compensation case
For a third time, the high court has rejected a 20-year-old circular that’s been used to deny compensation to workers incapacitated by post-traumatic stress disorder
