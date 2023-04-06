Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: End of the line for ‘flip-flopping’ Transnet employee

The labour court has upheld the dismissal of a Transnet employee found guilty of abusing his position of authority in an attempt to influence a disciplinary hearing for his brother

BL Premium
06 April 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

The tale of Sipho Scheepers, dismissed from Transnet on misconduct charges, is a disturbing story about someone who abused his position to help a family member.

Scheepers started his career with the state-owned rail, ports and pipeline company as a train driver’s assistant. Two other employees — Mothusi Mutheketela and Christopher Mzimba — joined Transnet at the same time. The three climbed the company ranks, with Scheepers and Mutheketela reaching the position of operations manager...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.