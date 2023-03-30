Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: University insurance claim blown away in WW2 bomb case

Allianz Insurance rejected a claim by the University of Exeter for damage caused by the 2021 detonation of a World War 2 bomb. That decision has now been upheld in court

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

Insurers in South Africa are being kept busy with a plague of unexpected events. Of course, unexpected events are exactly what insurance is for, but who could have foreseen Covid, let alone public looting and arson on a grand scale, with all the legal action and claims that have followed?

At least insurers here haven’t had unexploded bombs to worry about. Not so lucky in the UK, however. In February 2021, construction workers in Exeter discovered an unexploded World War 2 bomb measuring 2.5m by 70cm and weighing more than a ton...

