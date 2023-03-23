The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
Rugby is a tough contact sport and injuries are commonplace. But what should be the attitude when one player deliberately targets another and makes a highly dangerous tackle that leaves the opponent with a broken back, unable to walk again?
That’s the essence of a case decided recently by UK high court judge Martin Spencer. The injured player, Dani Czernuszka, a member of the Sirens team, sued Bracknell Ladies captain Natasha King, who tackled her in the closing minutes of a 2017 match...
CARMEL RICKARD: ‘Rugby rage’ costs R222m in damages
A claim arising from a vengeful tackle that left one player a paraplegic will help clarify UK law on sports injuries
