CARMEL RICKARD: Judge awards damages in ‘revenge porn’ case

A man in the UK has found himself on the hook for more than R2m after uploading intimate images of his former partner online

09 March 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

The problem of how to deal with so-called revenge porn has taken a new turn, with the first UK case in which damages have been awarded by a judge.

As a start, the high court judge hearing the matter, Justine Thornton, said the term “revenge porn” conveys the impression that a victim “somehow deserved what happened to them”, and that she preferred to use the phrase “image-based abuse”...

