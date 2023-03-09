Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
The problem of how to deal with so-called revenge porn has taken a new turn, with the first UK case in which damages have been awarded by a judge.
As a start, the high court judge hearing the matter, Justine Thornton, said the term “revenge porn” conveys the impression that a victim “somehow deserved what happened to them”, and that she preferred to use the phrase “image-based abuse”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: Judge awards damages in ‘revenge porn’ case
A man in the UK has found himself on the hook for more than R2m after uploading intimate images of his former partner online
The problem of how to deal with so-called revenge porn has taken a new turn, with the first UK case in which damages have been awarded by a judge.
As a start, the high court judge hearing the matter, Justine Thornton, said the term “revenge porn” conveys the impression that a victim “somehow deserved what happened to them”, and that she preferred to use the phrase “image-based abuse”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.