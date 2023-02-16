Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Would-be permanent resident shows staying power

The Namibian high court has sent the immigration selection board packing for failing to a give fair hearing to a businessman who wants to make the country home

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

Cyril Kitching is not exactly in the Elon Musk league, but he is comfortably off. Well able, you would assume, to persuade the Namibian authorities that he and his family should be allowed permanent residence.

Kitching is the GM of building at Nexus Group Holdings — a wholly Namibian-owned company involved in the construction business — a position he has held since 2015. He is South African and has two well-valued properties in South Africa, not to mention other investments. At the time he applied for permanent residence in Namibia, his annual income from Nexus was more than N$1.6m...

