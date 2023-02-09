Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Sars gets tax law wrong

The high court has overruled the tax court in a case involving the disposal of property, finding that the revenue authority had in fact failed to prove its case and imposed a fine under the wrong section of the tax act

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

A recent dispute between the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and Lance Dickson Construction (LDC) shows it’s worthwhile to play open cards about your tax affairs — even if Sars doesn’t immediately recognise that it has been given a peek at the hand a taxpayer is holding.

In September 2016, LDC sold a property to its construction arm, Kwali Mark Construction (KMC), for R25.2m. The sale was based on the calculation that the property, once subdivided, would consist of 72 erven, each valued at R350,000.  ..

