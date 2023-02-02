Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
CARMEL RICKARD: An iron grip on forfeited funds
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
If a company’s funds are blocked by the Reserve Bank, what is the status of those funds should the company subsequently be liquidated? Do they form part of the pool of money liquidators may pay to creditors, or do they remain forfeit?
The issue recently arose for judicial decision after the Bank blocked funds of two companies, Sun Candle and Xinming Mountain Textile, and then declared the funds forfeit after the companies were liquidated...
