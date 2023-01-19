Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Covid-enforced absence cuts into worker benefits

If employees were prevented from attending work during the lockdown, should that period count towards the calculation of bonuses and leave? Not according to the labour court

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00

Evidence of the long shadow from South Africa’s Covid lockdown can still be detected — even in perhaps unexpected places, such as the affairs of specialist textile manufacturer Glencarol.

Under the collective bargaining agreement that applies to Glencarol, employees “shall not suffer a reduction in the amount of the annual bonus as a result of periods of authorised absence from work”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.