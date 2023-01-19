An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Evidence of the long shadow from South Africa’s Covid lockdown can still be detected — even in perhaps unexpected places, such as the affairs of specialist textile manufacturer Glencarol.
Under the collective bargaining agreement that applies to Glencarol, employees “shall not suffer a reduction in the amount of the annual bonus as a result of periods of authorised absence from work”...
CARMEL RICKARD: Covid-enforced absence cuts into worker benefits
If employees were prevented from attending work during the lockdown, should that period count towards the calculation of bonuses and leave? Not according to the labour court
