CARMEL RICKARD: Where there’s a will there’s a responsibility

A recent case, focused on a disputed will, makes clear the importance of ensuring that all the prescribed requirements are met when the document is drawn up

12 January 2023 - 05:00 Carmel Rickard

At the start of this new year, take a moment for the basics: make sure you have a will and that it ticks all the legal boxes — because if some essential elements are missing, the document could be declared invalid.

Take the case of Delport vs Le Roux, decided at the end of 2022. It deals with a will ostensibly signed by Daniel le Roux, who died in 2015. A fundamental flaw has led the court to hold that the will is invalid, and even to question whether it was a true reflection of Le Roux’s intentions...

