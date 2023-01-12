The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
Retailer Spar hopes its mess won’t smell so bad if it keeps a lid on it. We know how that works out
Dr Thulani Ngwenya has no plans to leave his job in rural KwaZulu-Natal for a post in a city
After the horror show of 2022, investment analysts are generally wary of market prospects in the year ahead. With much still up in the air, defensive stocks may be the way to go ...
For those who’ve been watching the machinations in South African cricket, the pasting that the Proteas took in Australia was predictable. Can it be fixed?
At the start of this new year, take a moment for the basics: make sure you have a will and that it ticks all the legal boxes — because if some essential elements are missing, the document could be declared invalid.
Take the case of Delport vs Le Roux, decided at the end of 2022. It deals with a will ostensibly signed by Daniel le Roux, who died in 2015. A fundamental flaw has led the court to hold that the will is invalid, and even to question whether it was a true reflection of Le Roux’s intentions...
CARMEL RICKARD: Where there’s a will there’s a responsibility
A recent case, focused on a disputed will, makes clear the importance of ensuring that all the prescribed requirements are met when the document is drawn up
