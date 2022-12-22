Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Warlord’s appeal case sets legal precedent on sex crimes

Dominic Ongwen of the LRA was convicted of forced pregnancy and forced marriage, litigated for the first time as separate crimes

22 December 2022 - 05:00

A week after the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, the International Criminal Court (ICC) delivered its decision on an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), which terrorised swathes of Central Africa for years.

Found guilty on more than 60 charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ongwen appealed. Now the appeal court has confirmed both the verdict and his 25-year sentence...

