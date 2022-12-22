Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Shareholders in South Africa’s most notorious company face a grim scenario
Cape Town pins big hopes on a traffic circle in the sky
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
SPONSORED | Local travel company has reimagined the guest experience to offer memorable holidays that delight travellers and uplift local communities
A week after the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, the International Criminal Court (ICC) delivered its decision on an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), which terrorised swathes of Central Africa for years.
Found guilty on more than 60 charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ongwen appealed. Now the appeal court has confirmed both the verdict and his 25-year sentence...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CARMEL RICKARD: Warlord’s appeal case sets legal precedent on sex crimes
Dominic Ongwen of the LRA was convicted of forced pregnancy and forced marriage, litigated for the first time as separate crimes
A week after the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, the International Criminal Court (ICC) delivered its decision on an appeal by Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), which terrorised swathes of Central Africa for years.
Found guilty on more than 60 charges including war crimes and crimes against humanity, Ongwen appealed. Now the appeal court has confirmed both the verdict and his 25-year sentence...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.