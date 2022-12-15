Packaging group Nampak's problems are many, and entrenched, putting even a 100c cash call price into question
In a curious case early this year, a man who didn’t stand trial and who faced no charge found himself both convicted and sentenced by an officially constituted court of law.
It’s a legal decision high court judge Takalani Ratshibvumo has called “bizarre” — though I would probably have gone with something harsher. And it’s particularly so because, as Ratshibvumo pointed out in his review of the matter, it’s difficult to explain how it all happened, as there isn’t even a proper record of proceedings...
CARMEL RICKARD: Guilty without trial, sentenced without charge
A ‘bizarre’ decision by a magistrate has thrown into sharp relief the problems facing some of South Africa’s lower courts — a lack of training in particular
