Opinion / In Good Faith

CARMEL RICKARD: Guilty without trial, sentenced without charge

A ‘bizarre’ decision by a magistrate has thrown into sharp relief the problems facing some of South Africa’s lower courts — a lack of training in particular

15 December 2022 - 05:00

In a curious case early this year, a man who didn’t stand trial and who faced no charge found himself both convicted and sentenced by an officially constituted court of law.

It’s a legal decision high court judge Takalani Ratshibvumo has called “bizarre” — though I would probably have gone with something harsher. And it’s particularly so because, as Ratshibvumo pointed out in his review of the matter, it’s difficult to explain how it all happened, as there isn’t even a proper record of proceedings...

